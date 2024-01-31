Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.41 Per Share

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $23,182,726.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,248,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,292,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

