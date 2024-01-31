Grin (GRIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,479.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00157090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00546972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00381847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00161911 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

