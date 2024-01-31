GSK (LON:GSK) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,596 ($20.29) and last traded at GBX 1,583.20 ($20.13), with a volume of 2778168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,537.80 ($19.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,783.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.91).

GSK Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,447.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,811.34). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

