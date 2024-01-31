Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,561 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 1,114,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,950. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

