Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 22,297 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.64. 1,199,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,479,700. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.