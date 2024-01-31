Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 43,856 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 43,856 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. 6,634,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $67.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

