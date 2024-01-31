Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 88,778 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,778 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for about 0.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,825,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,645 shares of company stock worth $13,824,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

