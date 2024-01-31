Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.2 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $121.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

