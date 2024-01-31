Harbor Island Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. GATX makes up approximately 5.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC owned 0.26% of GATX worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in GATX by 95.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

GATX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,607. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

