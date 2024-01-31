Harbor Island Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 4.1% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

