Harbor Island Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 2.4% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,297,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,417. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

