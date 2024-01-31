Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 146.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $17.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.73. 249,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.55. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $654.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

