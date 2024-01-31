Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 685,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,420. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

