Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

EXPD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

