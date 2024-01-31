Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $242.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,164. The stock has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.27 and its 200 day moving average is $223.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

