Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

