Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.86. 2,169,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

