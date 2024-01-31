Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,490 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

