Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 276.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.61.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

