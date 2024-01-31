Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,543 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 507.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TREX opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. Trex’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.