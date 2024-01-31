Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,077. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.