Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $57,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

