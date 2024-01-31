Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,837 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

