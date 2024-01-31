Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

