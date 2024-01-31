Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $669.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HA opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

