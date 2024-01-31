HC Wainwright Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $124.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $108.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Transcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transcat

Transcat Stock Up 6.7 %

TRNS stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.65. Transcat has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,007,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.