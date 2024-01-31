HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.700-21.200 EPS.
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $301.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day moving average of $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.32.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
- What is a Dividend King?
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.