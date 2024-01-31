HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.700-21.200 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $301.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day moving average of $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.