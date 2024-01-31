HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $309.33 and last traded at $308.09, with a volume of 189398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.59.

The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.89.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

