HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.700-21.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.8 billion-$70.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.6 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Shares of HCA traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $306.80. 614,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $309.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,868,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

