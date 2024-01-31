Head-To-Head Survey: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) & Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Seer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $41.40 million 29.38 -$102.25 million ($2.66) -9.71 Seer $15.49 million 7.21 -$92.97 million ($1.44) -1.22

Analyst Recommendations

Seer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Seer 0 1 0 0 2.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $32.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Seer has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -235.51% -109.34% -47.39% Seer -540.82% -21.36% -19.50%

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

