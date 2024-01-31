Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.75

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.75 and last traded at $141.41, with a volume of 1399003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.57.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.