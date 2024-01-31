Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Announces GBX 1.92 Dividend

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson International Income Stock Down 0.2 %
Henderson International Income stock opened at GBX 158.71 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £311.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.83. Henderson International Income has a 52 week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.34). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson International Income
In other Henderson International Income news, insider Mai Fenton acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,076.87 ($6,454.20). 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Henderson International Income Company Profile
Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.
