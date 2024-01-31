Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.29. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

