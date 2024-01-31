Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 307,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 34,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.