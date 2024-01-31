Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 307,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HSHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 34,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
