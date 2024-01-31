Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,572,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,298,412 shares.The stock last traded at $25.82 and had previously closed at $25.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

