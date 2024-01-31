Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wedbush

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

