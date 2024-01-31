Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $52.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

