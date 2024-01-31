Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $344.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $347.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.23.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.