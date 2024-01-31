Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.82. The stock had a trading volume of 167,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $347.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

