i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of IIIV opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.03 million, a P/E ratio of -158.08 and a beta of 1.50. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

