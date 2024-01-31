Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 11,203 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

