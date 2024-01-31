Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

LBAI stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.