Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

