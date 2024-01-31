Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,511 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

