Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 7,727 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -664.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

