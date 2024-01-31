IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1,002.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $521.03 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.81.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

