Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $618,016.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.