Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $618,016.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.