Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 208,446 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,446 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $35,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

