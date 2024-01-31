Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

