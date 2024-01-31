Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 251,184 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,882,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,184 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $39,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 140.0% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

